Clear

Authorities: Two hurt when pickup hits dump truck in Mower County

KIMT photo. A multi-vehicle accident occurred Tuesday in Mower County.

Crash happened at rural intersection with no stop signs.

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 1:07 PM
Updated: Oct 15, 2019 1:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. – A dump truck and a pickup collided in rural Mower County on Tuesday.

It happened at the intersection of 600th Avenue and 240th Street, northeast of Austin. Authorities say the westbound pickup was pulling a trailer when it hit the southbound dump truck. There were no stops signs at the intersection.

Officials at the scene say both male drivers were taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. A citation could be issued to the pickup driver.

This crash happened a little before noon.

Law enforcement is advising drivers at rural intersections to be aware that high corn could block their view of what’s coming.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 31°
Warmer weather is set to return this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MN AP football poll

Image

Mayo falls to Lakeville South in Section semis

Image

Figuring out Rochester's city budget

Image

Parking lot proposal

Image

Kavars trial: Day One

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Affordable housing preservation program

Image

cold weather rule

Image

Highway speed changes

Image

Golden Apple: Julie Lawler

Community Events