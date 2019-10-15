Authorities: Two hurt when pickup hits dump truck in Mower County

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. – A dump truck and a pickup collided in rural Mower County on Tuesday.

It happened at the intersection of 600th Avenue and 240th Street, northeast of Austin. Authorities say the westbound pickup was pulling a trailer when it hit the southbound dump truck. There were no stops signs at the intersection.

Officials at the scene say both male drivers were taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. A citation could be issued to the pickup driver.

This crash happened a little before noon.

Law enforcement is advising drivers at rural intersections to be aware that high corn could block their view of what’s coming.