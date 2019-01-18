Two hurt when Jeep hits semi on Interstate 35

BANCROFT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Both drivers were hurt Friday when a Jeep collided with a semi in Freeborn County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it took place just after 7 pm on Interstate 35, near mile marker 17. The Jeep was driven by Michelle Ann Cain, 52 of St. Paul, andit rear ended the southbound semi driven by David James Cochran, 48 of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Cain and Cochran suffered non-life threatening injuries but only Cain was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment.
The State Patrol says both drivers were wearing their seat belts. Road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the accident.
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Geneva Fire Department, Clarks Grove Fire Department, Ellendale Ambulance, and MnDOT all assisted at the scene.
