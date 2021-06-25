Two hurt in pickup/car collision Friday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people were hurt when a pickup truck collided with a car during the noon hour Friday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at the intersection of Highway 14 and 36th Avenue Southeast in Rochester. The westbound truck driven by Nicholas John Jensen, 28 of Rochester, and the eastbound car driven by Hailey Ann Evans, 18 of Rochester, crashed into each other. The State Patrol says Evans was turning north onto 36th Avenue when the collision occurred.

Both drivers suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries. Evans was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment. The State Patrol says Evans was not wearing her seat belt during the crash.

The Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.