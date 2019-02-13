Clear
Two hurt in crash on Highway 63 in Rochester

Happened just before 5 am Wednesday.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A single-vehicle accident on Highway 63 injures two people Wednesday.

It happened near mile marker 34 in Rochester just before 5 am. The Minnesota State Patrol says Macario Poblano Hernandez, 36 of Brooklyn Park, was driving south when he lost control, went into the median, and turned his SUV onto its side.

Hernandez and a passenger, Jovita Calderon, 34 of Brooklyn Park, suffered non-life threatening injuries are were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital. The State Patrol says both were wearing their seat belts.

Rochester fire, police, and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Tracking a very slippery morning commute.
Community Events