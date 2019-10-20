Two hurt in collision north of Rochester

PINE ISLAND, Iowa – Two people are hospitalized after a collision north of Rochester Saturday evening.

The Pine Island Fire Department says it happened around 7:14 pm at the intersection of 75th Street NW/Highway 63 and 18th Avenue NW. Noraer Tahmasian, 62 of Rochester, was driving north and entered the intersection, striking the eastbound John Eric Broton, 50 of Byron. Both vehicles wound up in the ditch. Broton’s vehicle flipped onto its side and emergency equipment had to be used to remove him from it.

Both Tahmasian and Broton were taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Two passengers in Tahmasian’s vehicle were not hurt. The Pine Island Fire Department says everyone was wearing their seat belts.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.