Two hurt in chain-reaction crash in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – A four-vehicle collision injured two people Wednesday night in Mower County.

It happened around 8:30 pm on Highway 218, just north of Interstate 90. The Minnesota State Patrol says Tony Michael Schoepf, 29 of Albert Lea, was driving north when he crashed with the vehicle driven by Shaneva Dawn Johnson, 52 of Austin. The State Patrol says Johnson then collided with the vehicle driven by Pierre Rene Lilly, 18 of Austin, and Lilly then crashed with the vehicle driven by Andrea Lynn Peterson, 41 of Pemberton.

Shaneva Johnson and a passenger in her vehicle, Kami Alysse Hogan, 22 of Austin, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin. The State Patrol says no one else was hurt.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Austin police and fire, and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.