Two hurt in car/pickup collision in Olmsted County

EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A car collided with a pickup truck in Olmsted County Tuesday afternoon.

It occurred at the interchange of Highway 42 and Interstate 90 around 3:12 pm. The Minnesota State Patrol says Amanda Jane Colyer, 38 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was crossing Highway 42 from the westbound I-90 off ramp when she crashed with the southbound pickup driven by Lawrence Vincent Vomhof, 70 of Chatfield.

Colyer and a passenger, Donald Edward Norberg, 40 of La Crosse, WI, were taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says Vomhof was not hurt.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Eyota Fire and Ambulance assisted with this accident.