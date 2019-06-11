Clear

Two hurt in Sunday collision in Rochester

Police say driver was distracted looking at his navigation device.

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 9:30 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people were taken to the hospital Sunday after a multi-vehicle crash.

It happened around 3:55 pm on Salem Road. Rochester police say Josuah Dale Adams, 29 from Frisco, Texas, was driving east towards 16th Street SW, looked down at his navigation device, and collided with the car driven by Yung Wan Jang, 68 of Rochester.

Police say Jang was westbound on 16th Street and had the green light.

The crash knocked Jang’s car into a third vehicle.

Police say Jane and a passenger, Sookkja Jang, 66, were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Police say both were trapped in their vehicle and needed help getting out.

Adams has been cited for failure to yield right of way.

