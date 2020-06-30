Two hurt in Spring Valley collision

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision injures two people in Fillmore County Tuesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Katelyn Ann Bozich, 23 of Ramsey, was driving south on County Road 1/N Section Avenue and Scott Allen Bridley, 54 of Oakland, was eastbound on Highway 63 when they crashed around noon.

Bridley and a passenger, Pamela Jean Bridley, 63 of Oakland, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated and released at the scene.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Spring Valley Fire and Ambulance, and MnDOT all assisted with this accident.