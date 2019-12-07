Two hurt in Olmsted County crash on Highway 14

KALMAR TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two are taken to the hospital after a collision on Highway 14.

It happened east of 60th Avenue NW on the outskirts of Rochester around 11:21 am Saturday. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jennifer Evelyn Brown, 46 of Kasson, was driving a Dodge Caravan east and swerved right to avoid another vehicle. Brown hit a guardrail, veered across the eastbound lanes, and was hit by Toyota 4-Runner driven by Lee Hak, 38 of Rochester.

The State Patrol says Brown and a passenger, Carson James Brown, 15 of Kasson, suffered non-life threatening injuries are were transported to St. Marys Hospital. Hak and a five-year-old passenger in his vehicle were not harmed.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this collision.