Two hurt in Floyd County collision

State Patrol says a pickup smashed through an empty grain trailer.

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 5:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MARBLE ROCK, Iowa – Two people are hurt in a collision that split a grain trailer in half.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened around 9:30 am at the intersection of 270th Street and Dancer Avenue, west of Marble Rock in Floyd County. A pickup truck driven by Tony Keeling, 41 of Nora Springs, on Dancer Avenue failed to stop for the stop sign, entered the intersection and hit the empty grain trailer being hauled west on 270th Street by David Noss, 38 of Rockwell.

The pickup truck snapped the trailer in two and came to a stop on 270th Street. Keeling and a passenger, Aaron Olson, 25 of Nora Springs, were injured and taken to Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa for treatment.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

Sunny skies, overnight fog, and above average temps on the way for the weekend.
