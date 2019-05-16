Clear

Two hurt in Fillmore county crash

Pickup truck crosses centerline and hits car west of Rushford.

Posted: May. 15, 2019 1:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

RUSHFORD VILLAGE, Minn. – A truck/car collision sends two people to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Amy May Steinfeldt, 40 of Lanesboro, was driving west on Highway 16 just west of Rushford when something went wrong with her pickup truck and it began pulled toward the shoulder. Steinfeldt lost control and crossed back over the centerline into the eastbound lane, hitting the car driven by Doug George Baker, 64 of Lanesboro.

Steinfeldt was flown by helicopter to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin for treatment of potentially serious injuries. Baker was taken by ambulance to Winona Health with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

This crash happened just before 11 am Wednesday. Both drivers were wearing their seat belt. Rushford fire and ambulance, Houston ambulance, and Gundersen Air1 assisted at the scene.

