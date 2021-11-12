Two hurt in Dodge County rollover

WASIOJA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two people are injured after a single-vehicle rollover in Dodge County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 1 pm Friday near the intersection of Highway 14 and 160th Avenue. James Anthony Sanders, 19 of White Bear Lake, was westbound when he lost control and rolled his vehicle into the ditch.

Sanders and a passenger, Evelyn Hero Terpstra, 20 of Claremont, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Dodge Center Fire and Ambulance assisted at the scene.