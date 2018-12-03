Clear

Two hurt in Cerro Gordo County collision

Law enforcement says it happened north of Mason City.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 7:59 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two people are taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision north of Mason City.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 5:30 pm Monday near the intersection of Highway 65 and 310th Street. Anthony Andrew Peterson, 51 of Mason City, collided with Linda Lou Turnure, 70 of Mason City.

Peterson was taken to Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa by Mason City Fire Medics while Turnure was transported to the hospital by private vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office says both were wearing their seat belts.

This accident is under investigation and the Sheriff’s Office says charges are pending.

