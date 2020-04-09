Clear
Two hurt in Cedar Rapids workplace shooting

Police say shooter is on the run.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 3:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Police in Cedar Rapids say two people have been injured in a workplace shooting at an exterior siding manufacturing plant.

Police say the shooting happened around 5 a.m. Thursday when a person entered Associated Materials, shot two people and fled the property. Police say the two victims appear to have suffered wounds not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say investigators don't believe the shooting was random and believe they know who the shooter is. Police say the shooter is still on the run and has not yet been found.

