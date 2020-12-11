Two hurt fighting empty house fire in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Two firefighters suffered minor injuries battling a Friday morning blaze in Albert Lea.

Emergency crews were called to the 700 block of Washington Avenue S just before 8 am. When they arrived in the area, a resident directed them to a home down the block with smoke coming out of it. The Albert Lea Fire Department says the 2-story vacant home had smoke coming from both floors and the attic.

Of the two firefighters who suffered minor injuries at the scene, one was treated by Mayo Ambulance at the scene. The other was not treated. Crews remained on the scene for about four hours.

A preliminary investigation found the fire started in the first floor living area. The cause is currently undetermined.

The Fire Department says the home was empty but sustained about $20,000 in structural damage.

Albert Lea police assisted at the scene.