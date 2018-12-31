Two homes and several cars hit in Monday afternoon crash

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police say a driver has been taken to the hospital after a Monday afternoon crash.

The Mason City Police Department says two people were in a pickup truck. The driver was apparently driving with a barred license and there were warrants out for his arrest. Police say he saw a police officer and switched seats with his female passenger. She then apparently panicked and sped through several blocks, hitting several cars and two homes.

The famale was taken to Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa for treatment of unknown injuries. Police say she is facing several charges. The names of the two people in the truck have not been released.