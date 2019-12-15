Two guilty pleas in rural Cerro Gordo County break-in

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two people are pleading guilty in a rural Cerro Gordo County burglary but only one has been sentenced.
Nicole Lynn Cooper, 43 of Mason City, has been given five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit theft. Chad Arlin Wolfe, 44 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to 2nd degree theft and drug possession-3rd or subsequent offense. No sentencing date has been set for him.
Authorities say Wolfe broke into a home in the 19000 block of 290th Street on August 20 and stole over $1,500 worth of items while Cooper was meeting the home’s owner at a bar.
