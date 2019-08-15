Two guilty pleas in Rochester home invasion

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two men are now pleading guilty in a home invasion that left a woman bloody.

Ngor Marial Mabor, 20 of Rochester, has entered a guilty plea to aiding and abetting 1st degree burglary and Nelson Augustino Soro, 19 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary. Rochester police say those two and Mohamed Ismail Mohamed, 18 of Rochester, rushed into an apartment in the 3000 block of Towne Club Parkway on February 7.

Officers say a female was repeatedly hit in the face with a heavy flashlight and guns were displayed during the incident. Police say nothing was apparently stolen before the three defendants left.

Soro is due for sentencing on August 26.

Mohamed is pleading not guilty to four counts of aiding and abetting 1st degree burglary, two counts of aiding and abetting 2nd degree assault, and one counts of aiding and abetting 1st degree attempted robbery. His trial is scheduled to begin on October 7.

Mabor also pleaded guilty to 1st degree damage to property for a November 2018 incident where authorities say Mabor went to a Byron home to buy some marijuana but then decided to steal it. He was accused of causing over $1,800 in damage trying to enter a home. Sentencing for both of Mabor’s crimes is set for November 4.