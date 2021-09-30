Clear

Two guilty pleas in Mason City double-stabbing

Jaden Edel
Jaden Edel

Third defendant still set for trial.

Posted: Sep 30, 2021 1:27 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two guilty pleas are entered for a double-stabbing in Mason City.

Dominic Fogarty, 17 of Rowan, and Jaden Edel, 18 of Belmond, have both entered guilty pleas to two counts of willful injury.
Mason City police say those two and David Gordon, 17 of Belmond, attacked a juvenile male and an adult male in the area of 15th Street NE and N Pennsylvania Avenue on April 1. One victim was stabbed in the back and the other was stabbed in the head.

Gordon is still pleading not guilty to first-degree robbery and willful injury causing serious injury.

Edel is scheduled to be sentenced on October 11 and Fogarty’s sentencing is set for October 27. Gordon is scheduled to stand trial beginning October 19.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 708220

Reported Deaths: 8243
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1443221874
Ramsey60078955
Dakota53666504
Anoka49772494
Washington31634318
Stearns25947243
St. Louis21356342
Scott20316151
Wright19270167
Olmsted16546112
Sherburne14088109
Carver1257253
Clay947497
Rice9404127
Blue Earth900648
Crow Wing8299103
Kandiyohi764792
Chisago748558
Otter Tail707297
Benton6786102
Mower588438
Winona572652
Goodhue568681
Douglas560584
Beltrami552272
Itasca544872
Steele530921
McLeod529465
Isanti511771
Morrison489363
Becker469861
Nobles460551
Polk453975
Freeborn446642
Lyon411354
Carlton405960
Nicollet394749
Pine391529
Mille Lacs368861
Brown367744
Cass365339
Le Sueur353330
Todd341835
Meeker320049
Waseca303326
Martin280033
Wabasha25715
Dodge25325
Hubbard249341
Roseau241224
Houston214117
Redwood212943
Renville208948
Fillmore208811
Wadena200927
Pennington199222
Faribault189325
Sibley184512
Cottonwood181724
Chippewa174539
Kanabec172129
Aitkin162639
Watonwan160311
Rock145519
Jackson137112
Pope13608
Yellow Medicine134620
Koochiching129119
Pipestone126827
Swift122019
Murray119710
Clearwater116818
Stevens111911
Marshall110219
Lake98521
Wilkin92214
Lac qui Parle89824
Mahnomen7559
Big Stone7144
Norman7059
Grant6979
Lincoln6894
Kittson55222
Red Lake5198
Unassigned516103
Traverse4555
Lake of the Woods4244
Cook2180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 449337

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Adams4554
Unassigned130
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Rain chances to end the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nearly two dozen species set to be declared extinct

Image

Sean's Weather

Image

Two dozen species to be declared extinct

Image

Abnormal weather may cause flowers to rebloom

Image

P-TECH within the Rochester Public School District

Image

DEA issues rare alert of counterfeit prescription pills

Image

State utility assistance program taking applications

Image

Gov. Walz announces $15 million boost to emergency shelters statewide

Image

Winnebago County becomes 'Second Amendment Sanctuary'

Image

Minnesota Energy Assistance program is taking applications

Community Events