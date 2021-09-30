Two guilty pleas in Mason City double-stabbing

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two guilty pleas are entered for a double-stabbing in Mason City.

Dominic Fogarty, 17 of Rowan, and Jaden Edel, 18 of Belmond, have both entered guilty pleas to two counts of willful injury.

Mason City police say those two and David Gordon, 17 of Belmond, attacked a juvenile male and an adult male in the area of 15th Street NE and N Pennsylvania Avenue on April 1. One victim was stabbed in the back and the other was stabbed in the head.

Gordon is still pleading not guilty to first-degree robbery and willful injury causing serious injury.

Edel is scheduled to be sentenced on October 11 and Fogarty’s sentencing is set for October 27. Gordon is scheduled to stand trial beginning October 19.