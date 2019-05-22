Two guilty pleas from man arrested twice

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested twice in 2019 has reached a plea deal with authorities.

Gasim Andreabdalla Dimbiti, 27 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to one count of 5th degree controlled substance crime and one count of DWI. Two counts of 5th degree drug possession, driving after revocation, and driving with no proof of insurance have been dismissed.

Dimbiti was first arrested on February 11 when he was picked up on an outstanding warrant. Rochester police say 32 grams of cocaine were found in his underwear when he was booked at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

Dimibiti was arrested again on May 11 and police say he had 6.27 grams of cocaine with him.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 15.