Two from Winnebago County hurt in Minnesota motorcycle crash

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. – A motorcycle crash in western Minnesota injures two people from North Iowa.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Arnold Carl Roth, 45 of Rake, IA, was riding west on Interstate 94 near Rothsay when tire failure sent his motorcycle out of control and into the median ditch. Arnold Roth and a passenger, Illa Jo Roth, 48 of Rake, IA, suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Sanford Hospital for treatment.

This crash happened just before 9:30 am Friday. The Otter Tail County Sheriff, Rothsay Fire and Rescue, Pelican Rapids Ambulance, and MnDOT all assisted at the scene.