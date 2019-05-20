Two from Chatfield, one from Kasson injured in Winona County collision

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – A two-vehicle crash sends three people to the hospital.

It happened around 1 pm Monday on Highway 14 in Winona County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Wilbert Francis Glaser, 69 of Chatfield, was driving east and Juliana Gail Scanlon, 20 of Kasson, was driving west. The Patrol says Scanlon tried to turn left onto Loppnow Street and both vehicles collided.

Both drivers and a passenger in Glaser’s vehicle, Carol Anne Glaser, 71 of Chatfield, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. The State Patrol says all three were wearing their seat belts.

St. Charles police, fire, and ambulance assisted at the scene.