Two from Chatfield injured in motorcycle/deer collision

CHATFIELD, Minn. – Two people are hurt after a motorcycle collides with a deer in Fillmore County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it took place around 9:17 pm Friday on Highway 52. Robert Scott Garson, 42 of Chatfield, was riding his motorcycle south when it crashed into a deer near the intersection with County Road 40, just south of Chatfield.

The State Patrol says Garson and a passenger on his motorcycle, Madison Eugene Garson, 16 of Chatfield, both suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the emergency room at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. The State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Chatfield Police Department, and Chatfield Ambulance assisted with this accident.