Two found shot to death in Waterloo

Bodies found Monday night.

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 7:19 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WATERLOO, Iowa - Two people have been found shot to death in Waterloo.

Police say officers and medics called to the home around 11:20 p.m. Monday found the bodies. Autopsies are pending. Police haven't released the names of the two nor any information about what let to the shootings.

No arrests have been reported.

