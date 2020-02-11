Two found shot to death in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa - Two people have been found shot to death in Waterloo.
Police say officers and medics called to the home around 11:20 p.m. Monday found the bodies. Autopsies are pending. Police haven't released the names of the two nor any information about what let to the shootings.
No arrests have been reported.
