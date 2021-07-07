Two found dead in eastern Iowa recreation area are identified

DES MOINES, Iowa – Authorities are releasing the names of two people found dead in Pheasant Creek State Recreation Area.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says the two deceased have been identified as 31-year-old Cody Michael Rhodes and 27-year-old Courtney Lynne Rhodes. Their bodies were found Friday night inside a vehicle parked in the recreation area north of Cedar Rapids.

Determination on the cause of death is still pending results of autopsies conducted over the Independence Day holiday weekend. An investigation is ongoing but authorities say the deaths were believed to be isolated incidents with no danger to the public.