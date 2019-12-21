Clear

Two former Twins opt to stay in the division, sign with Tigers

Minnesota Twins first baseman CJ Cron prepares for a batter against the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Schoop and Cron played for Minnesota last season, helping the Twins hit a record 307 home runs.

Posted: Dec 21, 2019 12:43 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

The Detroit Tigers agreed to one-year deals with free agents Jonathan Schoop and C.J. Cron, adding some power to a team that finished last in the American League in home runs in 2019.

The deals are each for $6.1 million. Schoop and Cron played for Minnesota last season, helping the Twins hit a record 307 home runs.

Schoop, a second baseman, batted .256 with 23 homers — his fourth straight season with over 20. He turned 28 in October. The 29-year-old Cron hit .253 with 25 home runs. He started 110 games at first base. The Tigers also designated first baseman Brandon Dixon for assignment.

