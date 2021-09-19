Two fires broke out Saturday morning in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Emergency crews responded to two building fires Saturday morning.

The Rochester Fire Department says the first happened just after 3 am in the 1900 block of Marion Road SE. A trailer at Bob’s Mobile Home Park caught on fire and firefighters say they arrived to find the trailer being consumed by flames and the fire having spread to a nearby shed.

No injuries are reported from this blaze but the trailer and shed are being considered total losses.

Battalion Chief 3, Engines 1, 2, 5, 16, Truck 12, and Assistant Fire Marshals 4 all responded to the Marion Road fire with assistance from the Rochester Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service.

Another blaze was then reported around 6:30 am Saturday in the 300 block of 27th Street NE. Rochester firefighters say a recreational fire spread to a detached garage behind an apartment building. No injuries are reported but flames caused an estimated $20,000 in damage.

Battalion Chief 3, Engines 1, 2,4,16, Truck 42, & Assistant Fire Marshals 4 were called out to this fire and were assisted by Rochester police and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service.