Two facing drug charges after traffic stop in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – Two men are facing drug charges after being stopped for speeding on Interstate 35.

Law enforcement pulled over a vehicle a little before 7:30 am Wednesday near mile marker 188 in Cerro Gordo County. Court documents state the vehicle was going 79 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. The arresting officer says he noticed green plant material consistent with marijuana in the lap of the driver.

That led to a search of the vehicle which authorities say discovered marijuana and products labeled as THC in the front passenger compartment and a vacuum sealer and a scale with marijuana residue on it in the trunk. Law enforcement says they also found new empty heat-sealed bags labeled for repackaging marijuana and numerous containers of THC concentrate.

The driver, Brann Sidney Trosclair, 31 of Broomfield, Colorado, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without a license. A passenger, Kayne Allen Kyrin Bulow, 20 of Richfield, Minnesota, was charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with official acts.