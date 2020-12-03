Two elections set to replace deceased Mower County commissioner

AUSTIN, Minn. – Four people have already filed to run in the upcoming special election for District 1 County Commissioner in Mower County.

Wednesday was the first day candidates could file to replace Commissioner Tim Gabrielson, who died suddenly on November 10. He had just won re-election on November 3 and Minnesota law requires a special election to fill the vacancy.

The Mower County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office says Tim Duren, Mark Lang, John Mueller, and Arnie Johnson filed their campaign papers on Wednesday. The deadline to file is December 11.

Since there will be more than two candidates running, a special primary election will be held on February 9, 2021, and the two top vote-getters in that will advance to the special general election on April 13, 2021.

To run, you must live in District 1. That includes the townships of Lansing, Red Rock, Udolpho, and Waltham; and also includes the cities of Brownsdale, Mapleview, Waltham, and the 1st Ward, 1st Precinct of the City of Austin.