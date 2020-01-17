Two drug arrests in northeast Iowa

POSTVILLE, Minn. – Two are facing multiple drug charges after the search of a northeast Iowa home.

The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office and the Postville Police Department searched a home in the 100 block of N. Boody Street at around 10:50 am Thursday. Investigators say numerous items for the use and sale of illegal drugs were found as well as 6.6 grams of apparent methamphetamine.

Kevin Lane McLaughlin, 55 of Monona, and Mickey Linn Ellis, 33 of Monona, were arrested for class “B” felony drug violations, class “D” felony drug possession, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. They were each booked into the Allamakee County Jail on $25,000 bond.

Class “B” felonies in Iowa are punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Class “D” felonies carry prison terms of up to five years.