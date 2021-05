ROCHESTER, Minn. - The rash of catalytic converter thefts continues in Olmsted County, and this time it was school buses that were hit.

First Student reported two dozen converter thefts, each valued at around $1,500, in recent days. The thefts occurred in the 2000 block of 32nd Ave. NW.

Police said someone cut a hole in the fence to their lot and removed the 24 converters.