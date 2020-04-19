Two downtown Rochester construction projects to start Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two construction projects affecting travel on 2nd Street in downtown Rochester are expected to begin Monday.

Work on the Heart of the City project will be closing 2nd Street SW from Broadway Avenue to 1st Street SW. This closure is scheduled to last into the fall of 2020.

A sanitary sewer project will also reduce 2nd Street SE to one westbound lane from 3rd Avenue SE to Broadway Avenue. The shutdown of eastbound traffic is planned to last into August and access to the 2nd Street Parking Ramp will be cut off for 30 days. Access to north/south alleys will also be closed for 30 days.

Rochester Public Works says routine maintenance will be done on the parking ramp while it is closed to the public.

Rochester Public Transit will be shifting the location of many of the downtown bus stops:

- All local routes (21-26) will stop on the west side (southbound lane) of 2nd Avenue SW.

- Direct routes will stay on 2nd Street SW.

- The 1D and 6D will stop on the north side (westbound lane) of 2nd Street SW in front of Calvary Episcopal Church.

- The 3D and 18D will stop on the south side (eastbound lane).

Pedestrian access will be maintained, although slight detours may be necessary.