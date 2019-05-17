Two decades of probation for meth sale

AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling meth to a police informant will keep a Mower County man on probation for decades.
Michael Scott Fadden, 33 of Austin, was sentenced Friday to 20 years of supervised probation and must perform 40 hours of community work service. He pleaded guilty in December 2018 to 3rd degree drug sales.
Fadden was accused of selling 12.714 grams of methamphetamine to the informant in May 2018 after meeting the informant in Austin and driving them both to Albert Lea. Fadden was arrested in November 2018.
