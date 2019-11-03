Clear

Two dead in eastern Iowa bridge crash

State Patrol says there were icy conditions on Highway 151.

Posted: Nov 3, 2019 3:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AMANA, Iowa (AP) — Two people died after their vehicles collided on an icy Iowa bridge this weekend.

The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened Saturday morning on an icy bridge south of Amana, Iowa, on Highway 151. The driver of a Toyota Tacoma lost control of his truck on the bridge and it collided with an oncoming Honda CRV.

The State Patrol says the truck's driver, 62-year-old Bradford Stiles of Iowa City, and the Honda driver, 35-year-old Lydia Louis Schirmer of Williamsburg, Iowa, both died after the crash.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Rain and snow in the forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Doug Taylor commits to Iowa

Image

Weather forecast 11/2

Image

Grizzlies down Power 8-0

Image

2019 Iowa State XC meet

Image

Local non profit launches pledge donation campaign

Image

The Landing MN launches major pledge donation campaign

Image

Mason City students compete in robotics

Image

Students take hands on fire course

Image

Propane shortage causing delays in delivery

Image

Mabel-Canton falls in section title game to Medford

Community Events