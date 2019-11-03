AMANA, Iowa (AP) — Two people died after their vehicles collided on an icy Iowa bridge this weekend.
The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened Saturday morning on an icy bridge south of Amana, Iowa, on Highway 151. The driver of a Toyota Tacoma lost control of his truck on the bridge and it collided with an oncoming Honda CRV.
The State Patrol says the truck's driver, 62-year-old Bradford Stiles of Iowa City, and the Honda driver, 35-year-old Lydia Louis Schirmer of Williamsburg, Iowa, both died after the crash.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
Related Content
- Two dead in eastern Iowa bridge crash
- School bus crash in eastern Iowa
- Mistrial in eastern Iowa murder
- Eastern Iowa man and daughter killed in Colorado crash
- State Patrol identifies children killed in eastern Iowa crash
- Iowa man dies after crash in eastern Nebraska's Sarpy County
- Eastern Iowa homeless shelter is "overwhelmed"
- Deadly Christmas Day fire in eastern Iowa
- Body found in frozen eastern Iowa lake
- Man arrested after gunfire in eastern Iowa
Scroll for more content...