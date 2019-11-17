Two dead after Minnesota house fire

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say two people were found dead in a home that caught fire in Spring Lake Park.

The Star Tribune reports neighbors alerted police and fire departments about 8:50 p.m. Saturday.

Responders arrived to find the attached garage fully engulfed in flames that had spread to the home.

Fire personnel located two people dead in the house after the fire was out. Their identities have yet to be released.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.