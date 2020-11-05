Hagedorn wins rematch with Feehan in MN 1st Congressional District

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn has defeated Democrat Dan Feehan in a hard-fought rematch of their 2018 race in a swing territory of southern Minnesota.

Nearly complete returns show Hagedorn winning by about 3 percentage points. His district stretches across Minnesota’s southern tier. Hagedorn won the seat two years ago on his fourth attempt. He’s a former Treasury Department official and the son of former congressman Tom Hagedorn.

He announced last February that he was being treated for kidney cancer but would continue to seek a second term. Hagedorn has been a strong supporter of President Donald Trump.