Two days in jail for Mason City abuser

MASON CITY, Iowa – Domestic assault and drugs produce some jail time for a Cerro Gordo County man.

Kevin Lynn Nitcher II, 34 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to two days in jail and two years of supervised probation. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic abuse assault and possession of methamphetamine-2nd offense.

He was arrested in November 2019 and accused of choking a woman. Police said a baggie of meth was also found in Nitcher’s possession.