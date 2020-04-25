IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A major nursing home for veterans has reported its first two COVID-19 cases among residents, which is a worrying development on a day in which cases hit a new daily high in the state.
The home's commandant says one resident tested positive Friday and another Saturday during mass testing at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. He says they were transferred immediately to the VA hospital in Des Moines for precautionary care.
Iowa reported Saturday that 648 more individuals have tested positive for the coronavirus, smashing the daily record set Friday of 521 even though hundreds fewer tests were completed.
Related Content
- Two coronavirus cases in Iowa Veterans Home
- Iowa announces nearly 500 new coronavirus cases
- Vets complaining about new smoking policy at Iowa veterans home
- Three presumptive positive cases of coronavirus found in Iowa residents
- Iowa health officials announce 34 new Coronavirus cases
- Iowa reports 88 new Coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths
- 73 new cases and one new coronavirus death in Iowa
- Iowa with 102 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 1,048
- Iowa announces 2 more coronavirus-related deaths, 118 new cases
- Iowa coronavirus update: 7 new deaths, 146 new cases