Two charged in Cerro Gordo Co. for using check from woman who died in 2016

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Two people are facing felony forgery charges for allegedly using the checkbook of a woman who died in 2016.

Tyler Mejia, 27, and Lauren Johnson, 29, were booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Thursday and are being held on $5,000 bond.

Police said the two were in Mills Fleet Farm and were being watched by loss prevention for concealing unpaid merchandise.

When the two attempted to pay by using a check, Mejia "stated that the check belongs to his aunt and he has permission to write the check," court documents state.

It was found that the account holder died in 2016 and the account was closed early in 2017.