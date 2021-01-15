Two charged after rural burglaries SE of Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two men are arrested after some rural burglaries Friday morning.

Robert Patrick Frazer, 25 of Charles City, and Dylan Michael Jones, 23 of New Hampton, are charged with two counts of 3rd degree burglary and one counts of 4th degree criminal mischief. Authorities say the men illegally entered a closed farm building in the 2200 block of Walnut Avenue, southeast of Charles City, around 6 am.

Frazer and Jones are then accused of breaking into a locked barn in the 2200 block of Villa Lane while trying to escape from law enforcement. Court document state a barn door sustained about $300 in damage.