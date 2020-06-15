Two charged after assault at Rochester Burger King

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people are facing charges after a Sunday night assault at a Burger King.

Rochester police say it happened around 8:45 pm on Marion Road SE. Investigators say two people in a vehicle were waiting in the drive-thru when Emily Busho, 22 of Ellendale, went up to the car and attacked first the 23-year-old driver and then the 20-year-old passenger.

Police say Kareem Hollins, 21 of Dodge Center, then came up and started assaulting the two people in the car before grabbing the car keys and leaving. Officers say Hollins and the driver of the vehicle had been in a relationship.

About 45 minutes later, police say they pulled over Hollins and Busho on 4th Street SE. Hollins allegedly tried to run away, then resisted arrest and one officer got a bloody nose.

Hollins was jailed on charges of domestic assault, stalking, violating a do-not-contact order, obstructing the legal process, and fleeing a peace officer. Busho was given a ticket for 5th degree assault and released.