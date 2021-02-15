Two catalytic converters stolen and damaged from Rochester moving company

ROCHESTER, Minn- Mike Reps has owned Two Men and a Truck for six years. A franchised moving company with locations in 42 states, during his time at the helm of it, Reps has never dealt with a catalytic converter being stolen or damaged until last week.

"A person came by and cut each end of the converter off and then walked away with it," explained Reps. "We had tracks from the suspect and last week, we had another person come back and cut the one side of the converter off and attempted to cut

another off but wasn't successful."

Through surveillance video, the general manager and franchisee was able to catch one of the thieves stealing the other converter on February 10. The crime though is impacting his business.

"One single truck to replace a catalytic converter on is around twenty-seven hundred dollars and then to not have a

truck for a month, we can lose fifteen-twenty thousand dollars in revenue," Reps told KIMT News 3. "In the research that I've done, there are precious metals within the converters that the criminals are taking to scrap yards or some place to exchange money for."

According to Reps, Two Men and a Truck is one of four businesses in The Med City to be targeted by catalytic converter thieves.

the others include Uhaul, Mirza Auto Sales, and a local furniture company.

"We've been in contact with law enforcement," said Reps. "Were a small business here trying to give back to the community

as much as we can. It really makes you feel vulnerable and sort of targeted when something like this happens to your business."

To prevent this incident from continuing, Reps is making plans to add security to his parking lot. He is hoping to find the person that took and damaged them soon.