Two-car crash sends Austin man to the hospital

State Patrol says collision happened on Highway 218 in Mower County.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 11:58 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

UDOLPHO TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An Austin man is taken to the hospital after a two-car collision Tuesday morning.

It happened around 6:30 am on Highway 218, south of Blooming Prairie in Mower County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the southbound car driven by Joshua Scott Almendinger, 37 of Owatonna, crossed the center line and hit the northbound car driven by Julio Cesar Garcia, 22 of Austin.

Both men suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries but only Garcia was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for treatment.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

Community Events