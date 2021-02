AUSTIN, Minn. – Two candidates have advanced in the special election to seat a new Mower County Commissioner in District 1.

Seven candidates competed in a primary Tuesday. The top two vote-getters were John Mueller with 245 votes and Tim Duren with 167.

They’ll now square off in the April 13 general election.

The other candidates were:

Mark Lang – 112 votes

Laura Helle – 64 votes

Michael Langsstaff – 35 votes

Ric Berg – 15 votes

Arnie Johnson – 12 votes