Two candidates drop out of Presidential race Tuesday

KIMT News 3 - Both Andrew Yang and Michael Bennet dropped out of the race on the same night as voters in New Hampshire took to their local primary locations to choose who they wanted to see on the ballot next to President Donald Trump in November.
Read more about their decisions here:
https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Andrew-Yang-ends-his-campaign-for-President-567782001.html
https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Michael-Bennet-withdraws-from-Democratic-Presidential-race-567782681.html
