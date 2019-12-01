Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Two boys shot to death in Minneapolis

Possible hostage situation unfolding.

Posted: Dec 1, 2019 1:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say two boys have been shot to death outside a house in Minneapolis and a male suspect could be holding someone hostage inside the property.

Police spokesman John Elder describes the two boys as “not yet teenagers.” He says it appears they had been playing in the snow “when the suspect pulled up and shot them both” shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday.

He says officers believe more people could be inside the home and that it “appears to be a hostage situation.”

Elder has not described the relationship between the male suspect and the children who were killed. He says officers who recovered the boys’ bodies heard more gunfire nearby.

SWAT personnel and negotiators have arrived on the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 16°
A final day of snow Sunday before things lighten up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mohawk alumni pay tribute to the 'Old Barn'

Image

Sean Weather 11/30

Image

Wreaths for veterans

Image

Small Business Saturday in Mason City

Image

Rochester firefighters make a special delivery

Image

Santa arrives, helps light X-mas Tree

Image

Grizzlies grab a 2-0 shutout against Peoria

Image

Heavy rain impacting farmland

Image

Burning off Thanksgiving calories

Image

Mayo hockey drops home opener to Hutchinson

Community Events