MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say two boys have been shot to death outside a house in Minneapolis and a male suspect could be holding someone hostage inside the property.
Police spokesman John Elder describes the two boys as “not yet teenagers.” He says it appears they had been playing in the snow “when the suspect pulled up and shot them both” shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday.
He says officers believe more people could be inside the home and that it “appears to be a hostage situation.”
Elder has not described the relationship between the male suspect and the children who were killed. He says officers who recovered the boys’ bodies heard more gunfire nearby.
SWAT personnel and negotiators have arrived on the scene.
Related Content
- Two boys shot to death in Minneapolis
- Complaint: 2 Minneapolis officers 'spooked' before 911 caller is shot
- Autopsy: Black man shot multiple times by Minneapolis police
- Woman shot by Minneapolis cop sounds breathless in 911 calls
- Fatal house fire in Minneapolis
- Piñata problems for Minneapolis man
- Man dies after Minneapolis fight
- Ex-Minneapolis officer charged in woman's death leaves jail
- Minneapolis officer convicted of murder in 911 caller death
- Man facing five robbery charges in Minneapolis