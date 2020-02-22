Clear

Two boys killed in central Iowa crash

Head-on collision in Adair County.

Posted: Feb 22, 2020 3:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ADAIR, Iowa - The Iowa State Patrol says two boys have been killed in a head-on crash just northeast of Hebron in central Iowa.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday when a large sport utility vehicle collided head-on with a small sedan on a rural road in Adair County.

Investigators say a woman and child inside the SUV both suffered serious injuries. The two boys killed were in the car.

The patrol has not yet released the names of those killed or details of what caused the crash.

