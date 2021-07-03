Two bodies found in Iowa state recreation area

PALO, Iowa – Two dead bodies were found Friday inside a vehicle parked at Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area, north of Cedar Rapids.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says a park ranger noticed the vehicle around 10:45 pm in the first lot on the north side of the dam, an area that closes every night at 10:30 pm. The DNR says the ranger found a deceased male and a deceased female inside.

Authorities say they believe these deaths are an isolated incident and the public is in no danger but the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the deaths.

The DNR says Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area remains open for visitors and all recreational activities.