Two big steps forward in downtown Mason City pavilion project

MASON CITY, Iowa – The City Council has cleared the way for construction to begin on the new performing arts pavilion in downtown Mason City.

At Tuesday night’s council meeting, a lease agreement with Southbridge Mall and a contract with Henkel Construction Company of Mason City were approved by the Council.

The lease agreement grants the city control of the property at the north (Federal Plaza) entrance of the mall for 40 years at a cost of $1, with a city option to extend those terms for another 40 years. The construction contract accepts Henkel’s low bid of $1,556,150 to build The Principal® Pavilion in Mason City, a permanent home for the Mason City Municipal Band and performance space for other live events.

The pavilion project is being partly paid for with a $375,000 grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority. City Administrator Aaron Burnett told Council members building the pavilion could take about 10 months, depending on how early a start can be made in the spring of 2021.